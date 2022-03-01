Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Check delivered to Ridgeland Library to cover funds withheld from mayor over LGBTQ+ books

(L to R) Tonja Johnson, Jane Bond, Teresa Gerald
(L to R) Tonja Johnson, Jane Bond, Teresa Gerald(Friends of the Ridgeland Library)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Friends of the Ridgeland Library has raised more than $112,000 to replace the money the library is lacking.

Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee began withholding $110,000 in funds from the library earlier this year because of LGBTQ+ books that were on display.

The mayor says the action came about because of complaints by some residents in Ridgeland.

A check for $55,000 in emergency funding was hand-delivered last week to Madison County Library System Executive Director Tonja Johnson by Friends of the Ridgeland Library Treasurer Jane Bond and President Teresa Gerald.

Johnson says until the money is given to the library, money from other areas such as employee benefits and material purchases will have to be taken to fill the needs of the daily operations.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willa Russell
JPD officer shot by wife in Clinton
Wren Law-Rash (left) with her mother Bailey Rash (right)
6-year-old girl found crying after being dropped off at wrong location by Pearl school bus
The crash on I-220
One person dies in crash on I-220
Woman arrested after allegedly killing the father of her child in Jackson
Crime scene
JPD: Woman injured by boyfriend’s wife in drive-by shooting

Latest News

Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion
Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion
Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion
Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion
‘So much brokenness’: Belhaven residents talk crime solutions with Jackson city leaders
‘So much brokenness’: Belhaven residents talk crime solutions with Jackson city leaders
‘So much brokenness’: Belhaven residents talk crime solutions with Jackson city leaders
‘So much brokenness’: Belhaven residents talk crime solutions with Jackson city leaders
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (3-2-22)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (3-2-22)