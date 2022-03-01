Check delivered to Ridgeland Library to cover funds withheld from mayor over LGBTQ+ books

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Friends of the Ridgeland Library has raised more than $112,000 to replace the money the library is lacking.

Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee began withholding $110,000 in funds from the library earlier this year because of LGBTQ+ books that were on display.

The mayor says the action came about because of complaints by some residents in Ridgeland.

A check for $55,000 in emergency funding was hand-delivered last week to Madison County Library System Executive Director Tonja Johnson by Friends of the Ridgeland Library Treasurer Jane Bond and President Teresa Gerald.

Johnson says until the money is given to the library, money from other areas such as employee benefits and material purchases will have to be taken to fill the needs of the daily operations.

