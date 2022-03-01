Bill named after Emmett Till passes through the House

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The House of Representatives have passed a bill that will make lynching a federal hate crime.

The bill is named for Emmett Till, and was passed by a vote of 422-3.

The next step is for the bill to be passed through the Senate

Representative Bobby Rush (D-III.) explained on his Twitter page that this bill will ensure that “the full force of the federal government is always brought to bear on individuals who commit the monstrous act of lynching.”

A full copy of the bill can be read here.

