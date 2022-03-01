Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Bill named after Emmett Till passes through the House

The family of Emmett Till honors his life on the 65th anniversary of his death
The family of Emmett Till honors his life on the 65th anniversary of his death(None)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The House of Representatives have passed a bill that will make lynching a federal hate crime.

The bill is named for Emmett Till, and was passed by a vote of 422-3.

The next step is for the bill to be passed through the Senate

Representative Bobby Rush (D-III.) explained on his Twitter page that this bill will ensure that “the full force of the federal government is always brought to bear on individuals who commit the monstrous act of lynching.”

A full copy of the bill can be read here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willa Russell
JPD officer shot by wife in Clinton
Wren Law-Rash (left) with her mother Bailey Rash (right)
6-year-old girl found crying after being dropped off at wrong location by Pearl school bus
The crash on I-220
One person dies in crash on I-220
Woman arrested after allegedly killing the father of her child in Jackson
Crime scene
JPD: Woman injured by boyfriend’s wife in drive-by shooting

Latest News

Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion
Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion
Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion
Clinton native who moved to Ukraine nearly 30 years ago forced to flee due to Russian invasion
‘So much brokenness’: Belhaven residents talk crime solutions with Jackson city leaders
‘So much brokenness’: Belhaven residents talk crime solutions with Jackson city leaders
‘So much brokenness’: Belhaven residents talk crime solutions with Jackson city leaders
‘So much brokenness’: Belhaven residents talk crime solutions with Jackson city leaders
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (3-2-22)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (3-2-22)