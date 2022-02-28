WLBT’s Things To Know 2/28/22: Brookhaven march, gas prices, and nuclear forces

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Brookhaven march

People of all ages marched almost two miles from Bicentennial Park to a local Brookhaven church for a community meeting, hoping their voices would be heard and positive change would happen, including in D’Monterrio Gibson’s case. Gibson says he was delivering packages for FedEx in Brookhaven when two white men shot at and chased him. The men ended up turning themselves in to Brookhaven Police and have been charged. Now, they are currently out on bond.

Some residents feel the Brookhaven Police Department didn’t do enough when the crime was reported and believe it’s time for a change inside the department.

2. Gas prices

Regular, Plus and V-Power gas prices are on the rise. (Generic)

The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 10 cents over the past two weeks to $3.64 per gallon (3.8 liters). Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump came after a rise in crude oil costs amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lundberg said further increases are likely. The price at the pump is about a dollar higher than it was a year ago. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.86 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $3.14 per gallon.

3. Nuclear forces

A battle is underway for control of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. Cole Higgins reports. (Source: CNN, TWITTER, @IAPONOMARENKO, @ZELENSKYYUA, FACEBOOK, et. al.)

President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine’s embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin’s troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital. Citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, Putin issued a directive to increase the readiness of Russia’s nuclear weapons, raising fears that the invasion of Ukraine could lead to nuclear war, whether by design or mistake. The Russian leader is “potentially putting in play forces that, if there’s a miscalculation, could make things much, much more dangerous,” said a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss rapidly unfolding military operations.

