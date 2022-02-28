28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

WATCH: Pastor leads Sunday second line after Mass in New Orleans

Sunday mass before Lundi Gras at St. Francis of Assisi
Sunday mass before Lundi Gras at St. Francis of Assisi
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s no place like New Orleans!

New Orleans came alive over the weekend as parades rolled through Mid City and Uptown, capped with an Endymion Extravaganza on Saturday and the Krewe of Bacchus Sunday night.

Father Michael Schneller at St. Francis of Assisi brought the Mardi Gras spirit to Mass with him on Sunday, as he led a second line through the pews and threw bracelets to the children of the congregation.

Shannon Ernst shared the video on her Facebook page.

“It was incredible, and illustrates just how special New Orleans is, and how wonderful this parish is,” she wrote.

Her daughter attends Loyola and sings at the church.

“Thankful that Carnival is back, and clearly so is Father Schneller! He is just the best. A true gem of a priest,” her post reads.

2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

“Amen to that!” one user commented.

“I know there are issues, but this is what I love about the city,” Ernst told FOX 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VP of Southwest Miss. Community College found dead in his home
Hundreds come out for red-carpet extravaganza in downtown Jackson premiering the blockbuster movie ‘A Day to Die’
Some stores inside the mall are locked, but others are wide open
The last store inside Metrocenter Mall
Jackson council members speak out on JPD roadblock controversy
The Ridgeland Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in Ridgeland.
Fire breaks out at home on Green Glades in Ridgeland