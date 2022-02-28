‘I watched him bully...‘ | Mayor’s chief of staff responds to Stokes’ behavior at previous meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four days after Councilman Kenneth Stokes shouted obscenities at the mayor’s chief of staff during a special meeting, Dr. Safiya Omari responded to what she calls a vulgar outburst.

Omari, the mayor’s chief of staff, began Lumumba’s weekly briefing Monday with a statement about Stokes, including a call to action for other council members to hold him accountable.

Here’s the full statement.

“In a special council meeting on February 24, Councilman Kenneth Stokes essentially told me that my voice didn’t matter, using language that had to be bleeped on the news broadcast. Councilman Stokes has consistently shown a disdain for women in positions of power. I watched him bully and disparage the work of the city attorney during the entire special meeting. It was my intention to address this unprofessional and unacceptable behavior, however, his fellow council members should decide whether he is representative of them and the standards that they hold dear. They should hold him accountable for his tantrum. As chief of staff to the mayor, my job is moving this city forward for the benefit of the residents and that requires that I speak the truth to the people. No, I was not elected but that does not mean that I can or should be disrespected for doing my job. I will not be silenced because someone can’t handle or doesn’t want me to speak the truth and Councilman Stokes’ statement to the media about his behavior is also the classic behavior of abusers. They blame the victim. In other words, if I hadn’t tried to speak on behalf of the administration, he wouldn’t have had to shout profanities at me in council. Jacksonians, please don’t lose sight of what was really behind that vulgar outburst; an attempt to silence a woman who had the audacity to speak the truth. Throughout this garbage contract process, certain members continue to needlessly obstruct what should have been a simple process. The facts are simply not on their side. At every step, this administrator has followed the legal procurement process. The mayor and I invite the council to move forward with us and move on with improving the city of Jackson for all. As government, we must set an example for civil discourse and respect for others; even in disagreement. Thank you.”

The council called last week’s special meeting to vote on the state of emergency Lumumba declared last month over trash pickup.

The emergency comes about a month and a half before the city’s current emergency contract with Waste Management expires.

At one point in the meeting, Omari criticized the council of unnecessarily arguing and trying to overthrow the procurement process of the garbage contract.

“...That’s what this council has been doing the entire time, whereby their own admission, they have been given,” Omari said as she was abruptly cut off by Councilman Kenneth Stokes, who mumbled inaudible words to President Virgi Lindsay.

“Don’t interrupt me, Councilman Stokes!” Omari said, pointing her finger at Stokes, who fired back, “You just keep talking and we’re sick and tired of it... I’m a councilman. Nobody elected you to (expletive),” he said.

“Stop it,” Council President Lindsay said, banging her gavel during the meeting. “Enough. Enough. We are not going to do this.”

In the end, council members voted to maintain the mayor’s state of emergency but remove Richard’s Disposal as the emergency contractor.

After Omari’s comments during his press briefing, the mayor said he stood with his chief of staff and encouraged the entire council to make their stance known as well.

“I stand with Dr. Omari because not only is there is no place for that male chauvinist behavior but because I have great trust in her... I also stand with our city attorney is often disrespected who is merely trying to provide her professional opinion in support of the city of Jackson... We ask that everyone stand against that type of behavior. They should take a position on whether they condone that type of behavior or not.”

Councilman Kenneth Stokes did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.