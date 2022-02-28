VP of Southwest Miss. Community College found dead in his home

McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - William Tucker, the Vice President of Southwest Mississippi Community College, was found dead in his McComb home Saturday evening.

Pike County Coroner Bryant Jones says Tucker was shot and killed either Friday night or Saturday morning, and his body was discovered that evening.

Jones says the death is not believed to be gang-related, despite an uptick in gang violence in that community.

Jones says Tucker was beloved in the community and will be missed.

Tucker’s death remains under investigation. Police have yet to comment on the case.

