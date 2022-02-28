28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

VP of Southwest Miss. Community College found dead in his home

(WDAM 7)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - William Tucker, the Vice President of Southwest Mississippi Community College, was found dead in his McComb home Saturday evening.

Pike County Coroner Bryant Jones says Tucker was shot and killed either Friday night or Saturday morning, and his body was discovered that evening.

Jones says the death is not believed to be gang-related, despite an uptick in gang violence in that community.

Jones says Tucker was beloved in the community and will be missed.

Tucker’s death remains under investigation. Police have yet to comment on the case.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds come out for red-carpet extravaganza in downtown Jackson premiering the blockbuster movie ‘A Day to Die’
Some stores inside the mall are locked, but others are wide open
The last store inside Metrocenter Mall
Jackson council members speak out on JPD roadblock controversy
The Ridgeland Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in Ridgeland.
Fire breaks out at home on Green Glades in Ridgeland

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Waste Management: Mayor cannot create ‘fake’ emergency to award a contract
Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board store
Alabama liquor stores pull Russian-sourced spirits from shelves
MDHS
Former MDHS employee turns herself in on embezzlement charges
Sheriff Tyree Jones
Sheriff: Former jail administrator used county position to leverage federal job