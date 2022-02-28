28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

‘Stay in the Sip’ Fellowship pays college tuition for accounting majors

‘Stay in the Sip’ Fellowship pays college tuition for accounting majors
‘Stay in the Sip’ Fellowship pays college tuition for accounting majors(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are an accounting major looking for new opportunities, the state auditor’s office created a new ‘Stay in the Sip’ Fellowship.

The fellowship pays for college tuition, books, and fees of accounting students for up to three years.

In return, the students agree to work at the Office of the State Auditor for at least two years after graduation.

All accounting students at Mississippi colleges and universities are eligible to apply for the fellowship, which includes a paid internship.

Aside from tuition, books, and fees, you will also have access to health insurance and other workplace benefits.

Undergraduate students must have completed at least 58 college credit hours toward a degree in accounting.

To participate as a graduate student, you must be in a master’s of accountancy program at a Mississippi college or university.

All students must maintain a 3.0 GPA to apply and participate in the program.

Click here to learn more.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VP of Southwest Miss. Community College found dead in his home
Hundreds come out for red-carpet extravaganza in downtown Jackson premiering the blockbuster movie ‘A Day to Die’
Some stores inside the mall are locked, but others are wide open
The last store inside Metrocenter Mall
Jackson council members speak out on JPD roadblock controversy
The Ridgeland Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in Ridgeland.
Fire breaks out at home on Green Glades in Ridgeland

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Waste Management: Mayor cannot create ‘fake’ emergency to award a contract
Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board store
Alabama liquor stores pull Russian-sourced spirits from shelves
MDHS
Former MDHS employee turns herself in on embezzlement charges
Sheriff Tyree Jones
Sheriff: Former jail administrator used county position to leverage federal job