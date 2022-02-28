28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 65-year-old Lawrence Co. man

Silver Alert issued for 65-year-old Lawrence Co. man
Silver Alert issued for 65-year-old Lawrence Co. man(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 65-year-old Michael Miller of Jayess.

He is five feet eight inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Saturday, February 26 on Holmesville Road in Lawrence County.

Investigators think Miller is driving a 2017 white Buick Encore with the Mississippi tag, DBV2363.

Family members say Michael Miller suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have information on Michael Miller, contact Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 587-2961.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VP of Southwest Miss. Community College found dead in his home
Hundreds come out for red-carpet extravaganza in downtown Jackson premiering the blockbuster movie ‘A Day to Die’
Some stores inside the mall are locked, but others are wide open
The last store inside Metrocenter Mall
Jackson council members speak out on JPD roadblock controversy
The Ridgeland Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in Ridgeland.
Fire breaks out at home on Green Glades in Ridgeland

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Waste Management: Mayor cannot create ‘fake’ emergency to award a contract
Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board store
Alabama liquor stores pull Russian-sourced spirits from shelves
MDHS
Former MDHS employee turns herself in on embezzlement charges
Sheriff Tyree Jones
Sheriff: Former jail administrator used county position to leverage federal job