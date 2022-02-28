Silver Alert issued for 65-year-old Lawrence Co. man

LAWRENCE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 65-year-old Michael Miller of Jayess.

He is five feet eight inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Saturday, February 26 on Holmesville Road in Lawrence County.

Investigators think Miller is driving a 2017 white Buick Encore with the Mississippi tag, DBV2363.

Family members say Michael Miller suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have information on Michael Miller, contact Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 587-2961.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.