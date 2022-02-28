Patti LaBelle to perform at Thalia Mara Hall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ardenland has announced that Patti LaBelle will be performing at Thalia Mara Hall on Friday, June 10.

There will be a local pre-sale on Thursday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

General ticket sales begin on Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m.

We are thrilled to announce that absolute LEGEND and Godmother of Soul, Patti LaBelle will be joining us Friday, June... Posted by Ardenland on Monday, February 28, 2022

