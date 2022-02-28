Patti LaBelle to perform at Thalia Mara Hall
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ardenland has announced that Patti LaBelle will be performing at Thalia Mara Hall on Friday, June 10.
There will be a local pre-sale on Thursday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Ticketmaster.com.
General ticket sales begin on Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.