28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Patti LaBelle to perform at Thalia Mara Hall

Patti LaBelle
Patti LaBelle(Ardenland)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ardenland has announced that Patti LaBelle will be performing at Thalia Mara Hall on Friday, June 10.

There will be a local pre-sale on Thursday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

General ticket sales begin on Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m.

We are thrilled to announce that absolute LEGEND and Godmother of Soul, Patti LaBelle will be joining us Friday, June...

Posted by Ardenland on Monday, February 28, 2022

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VP of Southwest Miss. Community College found dead in his home
Hundreds come out for red-carpet extravaganza in downtown Jackson premiering the blockbuster movie ‘A Day to Die’
Some stores inside the mall are locked, but others are wide open
The last store inside Metrocenter Mall
Jackson council members speak out on JPD roadblock controversy
The Ridgeland Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in Ridgeland.
Fire breaks out at home on Green Glades in Ridgeland

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Waste Management: Mayor cannot create ‘fake’ emergency to award a contract
Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board store
Alabama liquor stores pull Russian-sourced spirits from shelves
MDHS
Former MDHS employee turns herself in on embezzlement charges
Sheriff Tyree Jones
Sheriff: Former jail administrator used county position to leverage federal job