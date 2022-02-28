Jackson council members speak out on JPD roadblock controversy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson council members spoke out Sunday after the Mississippi Center for Justice hit the city with a federal lawsuit, claiming JPD’s safety checkpoints are occurring in majority-black, low-income parts of the city.

Legal experts say the legality of safety checkpoints ultimately boils down to what they’re intended to do. If they’re intended to curb general crime, they’re unconstitutional. However, if they’re for checking drivers’ licenses and insurance, they’re legal.

“People need to have their licenses, and they need to have their license tags up to date and follow the law,” Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote said. “The police need to follow the law as well.”

As long as JPD continues walking that fine line, Foote said he’s all for the increased police visibility.

“The word on the street needs to be that JPD is out there looking for bad guys and protecting law-abiding citizens,” he said. “We need to follow the law, but police presence is a really important factor in making Jackson safer.”

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes agrees.

“What we are trying to do is make sure that we’re going to stop these bad guys who have these guns and are running red lights and putting everybody in danger,” Stokes said. “But we got to do it by following the law.”

Stokes said he’s seen first-hand how effective the checkpoints are in the city’s fight against crime, particularly in his ward.

“There’s some bad boys out here. Most of them are illegal, dirty, high,” Stokes said. “When they come to these checkpoints, they turn around. So the checkpoints help us get guns off the streets and everything else. But it’s got to be a way that we can do them without violating anybody’s rights.”

As for MCJ’s argument that the roadblocks have been targeting certain areas, Stokes said this.

“Crime is in low-income black neighborhoods, but I believe in following the law,” he said. “There’s got to be something that can be done where we can still have the checkpoints and follow the law.”

Even amid the lawsuit, Chief James Davis told reporters Friday that he has no intention of stopping the roadblock initiative.

In fact, the same day we spoke to him, officers held one in a more affluent, majority-white part of Jackson.

