GRAPHIC: Indiana high school teacher caught striking student on camera

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - A surveillance video shows the moment an Indiana high school teacher struck a student.

WNDU obtained the footage of the teacher, identified as Mike Hosinski, going out into a hallway at Jimtown High School in Elkhart County.

The video shows Hosinski waving a finger in the face of the student before slapping him in the face, knocking him against the wall.

Hosinski was fired by Baugo Community Schools on Friday and is not allowed on school property.

The school district said the strike led to the student suffering visible injuries, and he was treated by medical staff.

The teacher is accused of confronting the student about his attire, specifically about a hoodie that the boy wore to class.

The case was reported to the Indiana Department of Education and teacher licensing officials.

