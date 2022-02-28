28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Indiana high school teacher caught striking student on camera

Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the hallway.
By 16 News Now and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - A surveillance video shows the moment an Indiana high school teacher struck a student.

WNDU obtained the footage of the teacher, identified as Mike Hosinski, going out into a hallway at Jimtown High School in Elkhart County.

The video shows Hosinski waving a finger in the face of the student before slapping him in the face, knocking him against the wall.

**WARNING: Some of you might find the graphic nature of this video disturbing.**

Indiana high school teacher strikes a student on camera

Hosinski was fired by Baugo Community Schools on Friday and is not allowed on school property.

The school district said the strike led to the student suffering visible injuries, and he was treated by medical staff.

The teacher is accused of confronting the student about his attire, specifically about a hoodie that the boy wore to class.

The case was reported to the Indiana Department of Education and teacher licensing officials.

Copyright 2022 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VP of Southwest Miss. Community College found dead in his home
Hundreds come out for red-carpet extravaganza in downtown Jackson premiering the blockbuster movie ‘A Day to Die’
Some stores inside the mall are locked, but others are wide open
The last store inside Metrocenter Mall
Jackson council members speak out on JPD roadblock controversy
The Ridgeland Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in Ridgeland.
Fire breaks out at home on Green Glades in Ridgeland

Latest News

New Jersey couple finds pearl worth thousands during dinner at The Lobster House in Cape May.
Couple finds pearl worth thousands in clam dinner at sea food restaurant
Monday was picked as a deadline because MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says at least 28 days of...
It’s MLB’s deadline day to save opening day, 162-game season
WLBT at 5p
Sen. John Cornyn
The State of the Union and a primary election; Texas GOP lawmakers criticize Biden’s domestic policy
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden to launch ambitious overhaul of nursing home quality