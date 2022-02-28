28 Days of Heart
Former MDHS employee turns herself in on embezzlement charges

MDHS
MDHS(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former state employee has been arrested for embezzlement following an investigation conducted by the Mississippi Department of Human Service.

Lashanda Feazell, while director of procurement at MDHS, used the agency’s credit card to pay her personal cell phone bills between August 28, 2021 and January 2022.

The total amount of those bills was $5,741.39.

The matter was referred to the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office, which secured an indictment on December 14.

Feazell was terminated from her position and turned herself into MDHS and the county on Feb. 28.

“This investigation demonstrates the strengthened controls we have put in place to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud, waste, and abuse at any level,” said MDHS Executive Director Robert Anderson.

Fraud can be reported to MDHS online by clicking here or calling the department’s fraud tip line at 1 (800) 299-6905.

