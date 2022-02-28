First Alert Forecast: We have clear and sunshine-filled skies in store for us this entire week!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good afternoon! Its been very beautiful outside for the beginning of our work week!

Trending warmer this week with Highs returning to the low 80s by Friday!

Monday’s Highs are expected to push to the low 60s with mostly sunny conditions. Low on Monday fall to the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday, Highs push to the upper 60s with mostly sunny conditions. Lows continue in the upper 30s to low 40s. Wednesday, for our hump day in the week, we see Highs reaching into the low 70s with Lows falling to the low 40s.

Getting a tad warmer day by day! No rain this week, but low rain chances on Saturday and Sunday. (WLBT)

Thursday and Friday, we continue our beautiful stretch of weather with Highs reaching into the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly sunny conditions with Lows falling between the mid to upper 40s to mid-50s by Friday.

Going back into the weekend, we see Highs stay in the low 80s. Partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers. Lows on Saturday fall to the low 60s. Sunday, we still see a 20% chance of showers with partly sunny conditions Highs in the low 80s.

Thank you for tuning in, with WLBT’s first alert weather team!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.