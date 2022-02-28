28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: quiet weather to continue through the week as temperatures trend warmer

Warming up this week
Warming up this week(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today’s weather has been a picture perfect with much needed sunshine and close to normal temperatures. Our weather will remain quiet and calm going forward into this evening and overnight as high-level clouds begin to move in overhead. Expect it to feel chilly tonight and getting out the door tomorrow morning with lows forecast to bottom out in the 30s.

Tuesday will feature more beautiful weather as high pressure continues to dominate much of the region. It will feel slightly warmer out tomorrow afternoon as temperatures rise to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees under mainly to partly sunny skies.

We are still expecting a gradual warm-up to take places through the rest of the work week. Afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s will arrive by Friday which look to carry into the weekend. Rain chances will also return over the weekend as moisture begins to surge back in off the Gulf of Mexico. This could possibly be the start of an unsettled and wet pattern going into the following week. We will keep an eye on this trend over the coming days along with any potential for storms.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VP of Southwest Miss. Community College found dead in his home
Hundreds come out for red-carpet extravaganza in downtown Jackson premiering the blockbuster movie ‘A Day to Die’
Some stores inside the mall are locked, but others are wide open
The last store inside Metrocenter Mall
Jackson council members speak out on JPD roadblock controversy
The Ridgeland Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in Ridgeland.
Fire breaks out at home on Green Glades in Ridgeland

Latest News

Beautiful conditions out there for us across our viewing area! We will get a good deal of...
First Alert Forecast: We have clear and sunshine-filled skies in store for us this entire week!
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: high & dry through week ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: high, dry through week ahead
Warming up into the new week
First Alert Forecast: feeling more spring-like into the week ahead as temperatures trend upwards