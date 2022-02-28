First Alert Forecast: quiet weather to continue through the week as temperatures trend warmer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today’s weather has been a picture perfect with much needed sunshine and close to normal temperatures. Our weather will remain quiet and calm going forward into this evening and overnight as high-level clouds begin to move in overhead. Expect it to feel chilly tonight and getting out the door tomorrow morning with lows forecast to bottom out in the 30s.

Tuesday will feature more beautiful weather as high pressure continues to dominate much of the region. It will feel slightly warmer out tomorrow afternoon as temperatures rise to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees under mainly to partly sunny skies.

We are still expecting a gradual warm-up to take places through the rest of the work week. Afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s will arrive by Friday which look to carry into the weekend. Rain chances will also return over the weekend as moisture begins to surge back in off the Gulf of Mexico. This could possibly be the start of an unsettled and wet pattern going into the following week. We will keep an eye on this trend over the coming days along with any potential for storms.

