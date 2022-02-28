First Alert Forecast: high & dry through week ahead

MONDAY: Kicking off the new work and school week – more settled than much of last week, which features periods of rain and wild temperatures spreads. We’ll return to a more typical situation as high pressure build in over the coming days. After a chilly start, expect sunshine to warm us to the upper 50s and lower 60s through the afternoon. We’ll have another tumble into the 30s by early Tuesday.

FAT TUESDAY: If your plans have you out of town along the Gulf Coast for Mardi Gras – the weather should be quiet and nice across the board. Back here at home, we expect a chilly start and a seasonable finish amid mostly to partly sunny skies with highs rebounding into the middle to upper 60s. This will kick off the month of March – like a lamb, hopefully, staying like this through the month ahead.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will hold over the Gulf States through the week – helping to push temperatures up gradually through the week. We’ll go from the lower 70s Ash Wednesday to the middle 70s Thursday; nearing 80 by Friday. All the while, with high pressure in control, expect mostly to partly sunny skies. An approaching system this weekend could spark a few widely scattered showers and storms amid highs in the 80s. The bulk of rain opportunities will hold off until early next week, coupled with a drop in temperatures back to normal levels.

