RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ridgeland Fire Department was called to a house fire on Green Glades Monday morning.

There is no word on what started the fire, however everyone in the house made it out.

RFD is on the scene of a house fire on 140 Green Glades in Ridgeland. pic.twitter.com/4fS4Sfe7lb — Tracey James (@TjamesTracey) February 28, 2022

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.