Clinton Public Schools no longer requiring masks on buses

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Public School District has announced that it will no longer require students or staff to wear masks on buses.

According to the Clinton Public School District’s Twitter, this is a result of the recent change in guidance from the CDC and the Department of Transportation.

Due to the recent change in guidance from the CDC and Dept of Transportation, on Monday, February 28, CPSD will no longer require wearing of masks on buses for students or staff. https://t.co/MNiKYfCT1A — Clinton Public School District (@ClintonSchools) February 27, 2022

