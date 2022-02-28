Clinton Public Schools no longer requiring masks on buses
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Public School District has announced that it will no longer require students or staff to wear masks on buses.
According to the Clinton Public School District’s Twitter, this is a result of the recent change in guidance from the CDC and the Department of Transportation.
