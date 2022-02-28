28 Days of Heart
Brookhaven community marches for change

By Holly Emery
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) -People of all ages marched almost two miles from Bicentennial Park to a local Brookhaven church for a community meeting, hoping their voices would be heard and positive change would happen, including in D’Monterrio Gibson’s case.

Gibson says he was delivering packages for FedEx in Brookhaven when two white men shot at and chased him.

The men ended up turning themselves in to Brookhaven Police and have been charged. Now, they are currently out on bond.

Some residents feel the Brookhaven Police Department didn’t do enough when the crime was reported and believe it’s time for a change inside the department.

Elmira Gayten Williams says she lost her son in 2015 when someone invaded his home on Christmas Eve. Seven years later, Williams and her family still do not have closure.

“I actually have a statement of the young lady who was involved, admitted to the end of the crime, but she still to this day walks the streets,” said Williams.

Williams’ story is similar to many of the marchers.

Sharon London lost her sister in 2015 when she says four people shot her in front of her children, and no arrests have been made.

Now, London and others are calling for the department to better protect and serve the community.

“I think an investigation needs to come in outside of Brookhaven Police Department and do an investigation. We need some young blood, some new eyes, some people who got some empathy.”

WLBT reached out to the Brookhaven Police Department regarding these claims and is still waiting to hear back from them.

Meanwhile, marchers say they will be attending city hall meetings and Board of Alderman meetings until change takes place.

“I just think the whole community needs to be in outrage, not black, not white. We all in this town together.”

“I want to see victory for everyone that’s involved, who have been wronged and have been shown injustice.”

