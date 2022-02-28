28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds pledge to match $1 million in donations to Ukrainian refugees

The Hollywood power couple is promising to match donations to Ukrainian war refugees up to $1...
The Hollywood power couple is promising to match donations to Ukrainian war refugees up to $1 million.(Pool via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are throwing their financial support behind the United Nations Refugee Agency, promising to match every donation up to $1 million for Ukrainian war refugees.

Reynolds announced the couple’s donation plan on Twitter, writing, “In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.”

The UN estimates 3 million people in Ukraine will need humanitarian assistance this year.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VP of Southwest Miss. Community College found dead in his home
Hundreds come out for red-carpet extravaganza in downtown Jackson premiering the blockbuster movie ‘A Day to Die’
Some stores inside the mall are locked, but others are wide open
The last store inside Metrocenter Mall
Jackson council members speak out on JPD roadblock controversy
The Ridgeland Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in Ridgeland.
Fire breaks out at home on Green Glades in Ridgeland

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Sen. John Cornyn
The State of the Union and a primary election; Texas GOP lawmakers criticize Biden’s domestic policy
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden to launch ambitious overhaul of nursing home quality
Surveillance video shows the moment a Jimtown High School teacher struck a student in the...
GRAPHIC: Indiana high school teacher caught striking student on camera
Since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine, more than 368,000 people, mostly women and...
520,000+ refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia waged war