Alcorn State names new athletic director

LORMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Alcorn State University has found its new athletic director.

The school named Raynold Dedeaux as the new athletic director. His first day on the job is April 1.

Dedeaux is a former Braves football star and received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Alcorn.

“We are elated to welcome AD Dedeaux back to Alcorn,” President Felecia M. Nave. “As a former student-athlete and alumnus, he understands Alcorn’s solid winning tradition. He is a proven leader with a track record of success as a fundraiser and innovator.”

He’s worked with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference since 2006, and was named the league’s deputy commissioner in January 2022.

“I am truly humbled and honored to have been selected to serve as the next Director of Athletics at my alma mater,” said Dedeaux. “I would like to thank President Nave and the search committee for trusting me with this awesome responsibility. President Nave’s vision for the entire university, coupled with the alumni’s collective passion for greatness, made this the right choice for my family and me. I am excited to get to work building on Alcorn’s rich history and working with Brave student-athletes, coaches, and stakeholders to create this institution’s next chapter of excellence.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.