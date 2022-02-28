1 child killed, 1 child and 1 adult critically injured in Sunday night shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people were sent to the hospital after being shot late Sunday night in the Hub City.

According to a media briefing held by the Hattiesburg Police Department on Monday morning, the victims were identified as a six-year-old boy, who died from his injuries at a local hospital; a five-year-old girl, who was critically injured and a 20-year-old man, who was also critically injured.

“This type of heartless violence is not acceptable by any means, and will not be tolerated in the City of Hattiesburg,” said Hattiesburg Police Chief Peggy Sealy. “To the individuals who did this, you will be found and held accountable for these actions. We will work diligently, around the clock, to bring those responsible for this to justice.”

Hattiesburg police said the shooting happened at a home on Willis Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found three people had been shot. All three were taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment, Hattiesburg police said.

The police department said the public can help by providing information about a dark blue four-door passenger car in connection to the investigation.

A blue car was seen in the area on the night of the shooting. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, the vehicle, or the individual(s) involved, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.