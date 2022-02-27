How Mississippi is working to reform its broken ballot initiative process

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - State lawmakers say a problem with Mississippi’s ballot initiative process needs to be fixed, giving voters a better chance to make their voices heard.

It goes back to Initiative 65, the state’s medical marijuana initiative approved by voters, but later overturned by the State Supreme Court. That’s when we learned there was a legal technicality in Mississippi’s ballot initiative process. The legislature is working on a bill right now to fix it.

“Right after that happened in the Supreme Court, our thoughts were, listen, we need to fix the initiative process as it is, but also maybe even add some kind of statutory amendment as well,” explained Secretary of State Michael Watson.

“What’s happening across the street right now strictly deals with the statutory amendment. It is not an amendment for the constitutional process. With that being said, the deadline is on Tuesday. The bill has to come out of… the Senate committee. We’re not hearing much chatter right now. It’s kind of quiet over there. So I’m not exactly sure where that bill stands as far as the legislature is concerned.”

Hear more from Sec. Watson in David Elliott’s extended interview from WLOX News This Week:

State lawmakers are working to make sure your voice is being heard by fixing the broken initiative process. Mississippi Sec. of State Michael Watson explains.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.