First Alert Forecast: A few rain showers today along with cloud cover, but our week ahead trends warmer!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning! We see another cool start to our morning with misty conditions outside currently and cloudy skies. Not much warming is expected for us this Sunday. Highs today in the upper 40s to low 50s and Lows in the mid-30s. Sunday holds a 50 % chance of showers. There is a chance of rain overnight going into Monday.

Cool for us on this Sunday, but then we begin to get much warmer throughout the week with Highs returning to the 80s by Saturday (WLBT)

Monday to start the work week, we see Highs pushing back to the low 60s with mostly sunny conditions. Low on Monday, upper 30s. Tuesday, Highs push to the upper 60s with mostly sunny conditions. Lows continue in the upper 30s to low 40s.

We are trending warmer this week and moving out of the rain chances Monday through Friday.

Wednesday through Friday Highs begin to trend upward to the upper 70s by Friday. Mostly cloudy conditions with Lows falling between the mid to upper 40s by Friday. Going back into the weekend, we see Highs return to the low 80s. Partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers.

Thank you for tuning in, with WLBT’s first alert weather team!

