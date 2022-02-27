28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: A few rain showers today along with cloud cover, but our week ahead trends warmer!

We do have a few rain showers currently in our area moving Northeast. Cloudy conditions will...
We do have a few rain showers currently in our area moving Northeast. Cloudy conditions will continue with Highs reaching into the upper 40s.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning! We see another cool start to our morning with misty conditions outside currently and cloudy skies. Not much warming is expected for us this Sunday. Highs today in the upper 40s to low 50s and Lows in the mid-30s. Sunday holds a 50 % chance of showers. There is a chance of rain overnight going into Monday.

Cool for us on this Sunday, but then we begin to get much warmer throughout the week with Highs...
Cool for us on this Sunday, but then we begin to get much warmer throughout the week with Highs returning to the 80s by Saturday(WLBT)

Monday to start the work week, we see Highs pushing back to the low 60s with mostly sunny conditions. Low on Monday, upper 30s. Tuesday, Highs push to the upper 60s with mostly sunny conditions. Lows continue in the upper 30s to low 40s.

We are trending warmer this week and moving out of the rain chances Monday through Friday.

Wednesday through Friday Highs begin to trend upward to the upper 70s by Friday. Mostly cloudy conditions with Lows falling between the mid to upper 40s by Friday. Going back into the weekend, we see Highs return to the low 80s. Partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers.

Thank you for tuning in, with WLBT’s first alert weather team!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

We are trending warmer this week and moving out of the rain chances Monday through Friday.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast

Most Read

Some stores inside the mall are locked, but others are wide open
The last store inside Metrocenter Mall
Hundreds come out for red-carpet extravaganza in downtown Jackson premiering the blockbuster movie ‘A Day to Die’
Sandy Edney
Silver Alert issued for 59-year-old Natchez woman
Eric Spurlock (left) and Jakhyri Isaac (right)
Authorities arrest, charge 2 additional people after drive-by shooting kills 6-year-old boy in McComb
Jackson police continue safety checkpoints in spite of lawsuit challenging their constitutionality

Latest News

Warming up into the new week
First Alert Forecast: feeling more like spring into the week ahead as temperatures trend upwards
We are trending warmer this week and moving out of the rain chances Monday through Friday.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Trending warmer into this week
First Alert Forecast: staying cold & wet on Sunday before our weather improves into the new week
Showers likely overnight.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast