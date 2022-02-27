First Alert Forecast: feeling more like spring into the week ahead as temperatures trend upwards

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have a cold night ahead of us! This evening will be chilly and gloomy as temperatures hold steady in the 40s over the next couple of hours. The cloud cover will begin to erode overnight as skies become clear into tomorrow morning. Low temperatures will bottom out near and just below freezing. Patches of freezing fog could also develop in parts of the area later tonight and into the morning hours, mainly across spots to the NW. Be careful on the roadways if you run into areas of low visibility.

Much needed sunshine is in our forecast Monday😍☀️



It will be cold stepping out the door early tomorrow morning where temperatures will be near freezing!! Expect it to feel nicer later in the day as we warm to the lower 60s by the afternoon hours. #mswx pic.twitter.com/UEWvaZdMXG — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) February 27, 2022

Our weather will quickly improve by Monday as we kick off the new work and school week. Much needed sunshine will be around all day tomorrow as temperatures climb closer to average in the lower 60s. By tomorrow night, it will get chilly again as temperatures fall back to the 30s.

A gradual warmup will take place for the first days of March through the remainder of the week. Highs are expected to reach the 70s by mid-week before nearing 80 degrees by the end of the week going into the weekend. Majority of the week also looks quiet and dry. Rain chances will likely hold off until next weekend or the following week where we could see an unsettled pattern arrive.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.