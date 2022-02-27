28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

FedEx suspends services into Russia

FedEx suspends services to and from Russia
FedEx suspends services to and from Russia(Source: FedEx via CNN)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx has announced that it has suspended inbound service to Russia until further notice.

A FedEx representative has provided the following statement:

“The safety of our team members is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation and have temporarily suspended inbound service to Russia. We continue to provide domestic and export service in Russia where conditions allow.”

FedEx had announced on Thursday that it would suspending services to Ukraine as well.

This comes after Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine.

For updates on FedEx’s Russia service suspension, click here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

VP of Southwest Miss. Community College found dead in his home
Hundreds come out for red-carpet extravaganza in downtown Jackson premiering the blockbuster movie ‘A Day to Die’
Some stores inside the mall are locked, but others are wide open
The last store inside Metrocenter Mall
Jackson council members speak out on JPD roadblock controversy
The Ridgeland Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in Ridgeland.
Fire breaks out at home on Green Glades in Ridgeland

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Waste Management: Mayor cannot create ‘fake’ emergency to award a contract
Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board store
Alabama liquor stores pull Russian-sourced spirits from shelves
MDHS
Former MDHS employee turns herself in on embezzlement charges
Sheriff Tyree Jones
Sheriff: Former jail administrator used county position to leverage federal job