Chili cook-off in Ridgeland raises money for a good cause

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - More than seven contestants entered the Chili cook-off competition in Ridgeland, hoping to be crowned the champ.

“It’s going to be a very tough decision,” said taste tester Debbie Prescott. “All of them have been very good.”

Taste-testers paid a $5 fee to judge which chili was the best.

“I kind of like the white Chili just because it’s something different,” said Carol McNulty, another taste tester.

The event featured the best chili and raised money to help those suffering from a serious disease plaguing the community.

Pelican Cove Grill on the reservoir partnered with the Mississippi Alzheimer Association. Organizer Amy Baskin says the proceeds from the cook-off will benefit Alzheimer’s patients and families.

“We want to shed light on it,” said Recruit chair of Mississippi Alzheimer Association Amy Baskin. “We want to make people realize that they are not alone in this struggle.”

Participant Donna Howell says fundraisers like this one are important to help fight against the disease.

“Research is near and dear to my heart,” said Howell. “I lost my mother to Alzheimer’s, so I am a big supporter. I have friends that are dealing with it, family members.”

“We are so thankful for our supporters, every penny counts,” said Baskin. “So we’re grateful for any contribution.”

Along with raising some much-needed money for this worthy cause, a winner was also named in this chili cook-off showdown.

Jay Busby took home the first place trophy and title of Chili cook-off champ.

