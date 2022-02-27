28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Chili cook-off in Ridgeland raises money for a good cause

By Christopher Fields
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - More than seven contestants entered the Chili cook-off competition in Ridgeland, hoping to be crowned the champ.

“It’s going to be a very tough decision,” said taste tester Debbie Prescott. “All of them have been very good.”

Taste-testers paid a $5 fee to judge which chili was the best.

“I kind of like the white Chili just because it’s something different,” said Carol McNulty, another taste tester.

The event featured the best chili and raised money to help those suffering from a serious disease plaguing the community.

Pelican Cove Grill on the reservoir partnered with the Mississippi Alzheimer Association. Organizer Amy Baskin says the proceeds from the cook-off will benefit Alzheimer’s patients and families.

“We want to shed light on it,” said Recruit chair of Mississippi Alzheimer Association Amy Baskin. “We want to make people realize that they are not alone in this struggle.”

Participant Donna Howell says fundraisers like this one are important to help fight against the disease.

“Research is near and dear to my heart,” said Howell. “I lost my mother to Alzheimer’s, so I am a big supporter. I have friends that are dealing with it, family members.”

“We are so thankful for our supporters, every penny counts,” said Baskin. “So we’re grateful for any contribution.”

Along with raising some much-needed money for this worthy cause, a winner was also named in this chili cook-off showdown.

Jay Busby took home the first place trophy and title of Chili cook-off champ.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some stores inside the mall are locked, but others are wide open
The last store inside Metrocenter Mall
Hundreds come out for red-carpet extravaganza in downtown Jackson premiering the blockbuster movie ‘A Day to Die’
Sandy Edney
Silver Alert issued for 59-year-old Natchez woman
Eric Spurlock (left) and Jakhyri Isaac (right)
Authorities arrest, charge 2 additional people after drive-by shooting kills 6-year-old boy in McComb
Jackson police continue safety checkpoints in spite of lawsuit challenging their constitutionality

Latest News

$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions were seized in California.
$2.9 million of meth disguised as onions seized in California
We are trending warmer this week and moving out of the rain chances Monday through Friday.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Hundreds come out for red-carpet extravaganza in downtown Jackson premiering the blockbuster movie ‘A Day to Die’
A Day to Die Premiere
A Day to Die Premiere