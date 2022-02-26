The last store inside Metrocenter Mall

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Friday, February 18, the Metrocenter Mall was nearly empty.

Google will tell you that Metrocenter is “temporarily closed,” but that is not entirely the case (not on this day at least.)

As I approached one entrance of the massive building, a security guard asked if I was looking for anything specific. I told him that I wasn’t, but asked if it was open.

“Yep,” he said. “There’s nothing in there, though.”

The largest indoor mall in Mississippi has been dissected into five separate sections. One section housed Burlington Coat Factory, which closed on February 18. Another section contains Jackson Water and Sewer, as well as Jackson Police Department’s Precinct 2 and other city departments.

And then there is the core of the mall, which connects the four anchor spaces and which was purchased at the end of 2019. This core contains one shop: White’s Perfect Kutz. The barbershop is the last store remaining inside Metrocenter Mall.

White’s Perfect Kutz is the last remaining store inside Metrocenter Mall. (WLBT)

Upon entering Metrocenter, you are met with a welcome sign featuring the owner, Emily Seiferth-Sanders. On the sign are the once-grandiose plans for the building. Luxury apartments. Entertainment. Retail.

Walking past the sign, however, you are met with a giant void.

White’s Perfect Kutz has moved three doors down from its original location at the front entrance of the mall. The small rectangular room had harsh fluorescent lighting and two barber chairs. There were four men inside, including one barber.

I asked the barber if they were the last store open. He said that after Burlington closed, yep, they would be the only thing left. There used to be several boutique stores, he said, but they had since left.

The mall was eerily quiet. The only sound was the occasional beeping of a fire alarm or security system. Some stores were locked behind glass doors or metal gates, but others were wide open, including the ghost of a Hallmark location.

Clothes still remained on mannequins inside certain stores that looked to have been closed for an incalculable amount of time.

A post-apocalyptical scene in the food court where green chairs still sat at empty tables. Some of the tile flooring was scuffed, or removed altogether, but the space was nearly immaculate, light pouring in from the tinted windows above.

And then the heart of the Metrocenter, a large atrium featuring engraved columns and rows of palm trees. On the ceiling, golden stars. The area had an immense feel to it, especially when you were the only one there.

The food court inside the mall remains largely untouched. (WLBT)

It’s been two years since Seiferth-Sanders posted a video on Facebook showcasing “the legendary, the long-time community, uh, landmark.” It was January 23, 2020, and she had been the owner of the Metrocenter for ten days. The 8-minute long video featured Seiferth-Sanders walking around the mall while discussing her master plan for it.

There would be an entertainment room, featuring trampolines and go-karts, and a 10,000-square-foot state-of-the-art daycare center. She mentioned the studio apartments for those living in West Jackson. Although anyone was invited to live there, she said, “we want West Jackson to know that we care, we’re here.”

“We want to make this the people’s mall,” she said a little over halfway into the video. “Metrocenter. You’re gonna keep that name and we want it to be the people’s mall as it was when I was raising my kids.”

But none of it would materialize.

One day after it was announced that Metrocenter had been sold to Seiferth-Sanders, WLBT reported that she had a prior arrest record. She had been accused of taking an investor’s money and never putting it into a legitimate business. She served two years because of it.

Then, months after the initial purchase, there were still no developments. The pandemic had postponed everything, Sanders said. “This project is far greater than you or I,” she stated in a video on the Metrocenter’s Facebook page. Even so, tenants were getting frustrated with the lack of information. Sanders referred them to their leasing agreement if they were interested in cancelling.

The atrium inside Metrocenter features columns and palm trees and is in pristine condition. (WLBT)

It was now 2021 and Sanders was facing two federal civil suits from people claiming she owed them $175,000. Then, 500 days after Seiferth-Sanders walked into the mall to make that fateful Facebook video, the people’s mall still sat (mostly) empty.

White’s Perfect Kutz was there, as well as several other boutiques, but there were no apartments, no go-karts, no 10,000-square-foot state-of-the-art daycare center. The air wasn’t even working. But one man who identified himself as the marketing manager of the mall said a big announcement was coming.

And then in November of 2021, an announcement: Seiferth-Sanders owed thousands in taxes on the Metrocenter. She’s a year behind and the State of Mississippi could take ownership if she doesn’t pay them within two years. What’s more, court records show her attorneys representing her in a civil lawsuit have asked to be removed from the case.

Their relationship with Seiferth-Sanders, they said, was “irretrievably broken.” She will be back in court in March to figure out what to do now that her attorney’s have walked.

It’s 2022 and the last major retailer at Metrocenter has closed. The future of the mall remains uncertain. One Jackson supervisor thought the mall could become a holding facility for misdemeanor offenders. It has also been rumored that the location could be the site of a future JSU stadium, although these rumors are unsubstantiated.

One thing that is known is that in February of 2022, the Metrocenter was still.

