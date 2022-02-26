Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast

28 Days of Heart
WLBT at 4p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

A few showers are possible tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s by morning. Winter like cold weather is back through this weekend. We will have mostly cloudy skies with a chance for light rain showers, especially Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees and morning low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40.

While we may see a few breaks of sunlight this weekend, sunshine won’t return in earnest until Monday and should last most of the work week next week. Highs will be closer to 60 Monday and in the upper 60s and lower 70s Tuesday through Friday. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s next week.

North wind tonight at 10mph will create wind chills in the upper 20s and lower 30s that will last through Saturday morning. North wind at 5mph Saturday. Average high is 65 and the average low is 42 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:32am and the sunset is 5:55pm.

