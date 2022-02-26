First Alert Forecast: staying cold & wet on Sunday before our weather improves into the new week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cold, dreary, and occasionally wet conditions are in the forecast for this evening and tonight. We will likely see scattered light showers spread to the south and east through the overnight period and into tomorrow morning. Expect overnight lows to bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight.

Scattered showers will likely be around parts of the area once we start off our Sunday tomorrow morning. It wouldn’t hurt to take an umbrella with you to your church service or breakfast plans! Good news is the rain won’t impact our entire day tomorrow. Rain chances will gradually taper off through the morning as we dry out by the afternoon/evening hours. It will be chilly out again tomorrow with highs forecast to top out in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Our weather is expected to quickly improve by Monday to kick off the new work and school week. Not only will we see sunshine return during this time, but we will also see more closer to normal highs as temperatures rebound back to the lower/middle 60s. A warm and spring-like start to March is on tap through the rest of the week as temperatures trend upwards. By the end of the week, we could potentially see the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

