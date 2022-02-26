28 Days of Heart
First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy conditions today with a few spotty showers today!

Mostly Cloudy for us on this Saturday with low rain chances to move through the area. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s
Mostly Cloudy for us on this Saturday with low rain chances to move through the area. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Morning!

Cool start to our Saturday morning! We have cloudy conditions to start and a 30% chance of showers in the late afternoon and evening. Not much sunshine today, but we see Highs reaching into the low 50s and Lows falling to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Rain in store for us on today and Sunday. Then we get out of the Rain beginning of the work week

Sunday, we begin again with another cloudy morning and mostly cloudy day. Highs on Sunday in the low 50s and Lows in the mid-30s. Sunday holds a 50 % chance of showers and mostly cloudy conditions again. There is a chance of rain overnight going into Monday.

Monday to start the work week, we see Highs pushing back to the low 60s with mostly sunny conditions. Low on Monday, upper 30s. Tuesday, Highs push to the upper 60s with mostly sunny conditions. Lows continue in the upper 30s to low 40s. Wednesday through Friday Highs begin to trend upward to the upper 70s by Friday. Mostly cloudy conditions with Lows falling between the mid to upper 40s by Friday.

Thank you for tuning in, with WLBT’s first alert weather team!

