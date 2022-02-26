28 Days of Heart
Black female Hinds Co. judge welcomes diversity with SCOTUS nominee

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Joe Biden’s nomination of the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court is long awaited for a Hinds County Chancery judge who also made history when elected.

It is the perspective from one of the first African American women serving on the bench when not many faces in the courthouse or courtroom looked like hers.

“It will provide more diversity in the courts,” said Judge Denise Sweet Owens.

The Jackson native said the president’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the nation’s highest court will be more of a reflection of the country. The 33-year jurist believes Brown Jackson’s potential appointment adds ethnicity and brings more understanding to the Supreme Court.

“As a result of that, our decisions have more force,” said the Hinds County judge. “People have more confidence in our decisions, and the more confidence we have in our judiciary, the more stable and secure is our country.”

Owens was elected in 1989, along with Judge Patricia Wise, becoming the first African American women to serve on the chancery bench. They entered a White male dominated judiciary, courtroom and legal system.

“They treated us differently,” said Owens. “The bailiffs and the officers sometimes wanted to know how we were to be addressed, without just saying judge.”

But Owens said times have changed for the better and so could the appearance of the U.S. Supreme Court.

“And that is important,” added Owens. “It gives hope to people who are marginalized, who don’t see anyone that looks like them on the court.”

If confirmed, the Harvard educated federal appeals court judge will be the fourth female and third minority on the bench.

