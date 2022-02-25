WLBT’s things to know 2/25/22: Ukraine latest, Hazlehurst shooting, 2-year-old death in Pike Co., Cole’s Law clears Senate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines, here are the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. As war rages in Ukraine, expect higher gas prices here in America

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has shocked the world and all of its assets. Here in Mississippi, State Economist Corey Miller says everyday necessities will be impacted as well. “Higher gas prices for Mississippians might be the biggest impact we see from this conflict,” he said. Currently, the average cost per gallon is $3.21 for regular and $3.67 for diesel, and, according to the MS Oil and Gas Board, that number could increase by 20% by the end of the week. And that’s because Russia is the 3rd largest petroleum producer in the world. Read more here.

2. Rep. Thompson issues cybersecurity warning amid Russian attacks

Congressman Bennie Thompson issued a cybersecurity warning amid the invasion of Ukraine. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world. In a joint statement with the Congressional Committee on Homeland Security, Thompson said, “This is a time for Americans to be vigilant, particularly in the cyber domain. We urge all Americans to take prudent steps to protect themselves and their businesses online.”

3. Police: Man charged with murder after allegedly shooting customer at Hazlehurst auto shop

A 47-year-old has been arrested after a man was shot and killed at a Hazlehurst auto shop around 3:30 Thursday afternoon. According to police, Stanley Eckhoff is charged with murder in the shooting death of 49-year-old Christopher Buie. It happened on Caldwell Drive at Stanley Tire and Auto. Police say the two men got into an argument at the store over the repairs made to Buie’s vehicle. That’s when Eckhoff, the owner of Stanley Tire and Auto, allegedly shot Buie once in the neck. Read the full story here.

4. Man and woman in Pike Co. arrested after 2-year-old dies of blunt force trauma

Two people are in jail after a 2-year-old died of blunt force trauma this week in Pike County. According to the sheriff’s department, authorities responded to a home on February 21 for an unresponsive 2-year-old. The child had choked and was not breathing. An ambulance arrived and rushed the child to the emergency room, but they could not be revived. After an investigation by the sheriff’s department and Child Protective Services, another child, a 2-month-old boy, was admitted to the hospital. The investigation found that both children were under the care of Demeatrice Ashley, 22, who was the father of the 2-month-old. Due to the baby’s injuries, Ashley was arrested and charged with felony child abuse. See more here.

5. ‘Cole’s Law’ passes Miss. Senate, headed to governor’s desk

On Thursday, Cole’s Law passed through the Mississippi Senate. It is now set to go to the desk of Gov. Tate Reeves for his consideration. For the last three years, Cara Sims has been fighting for a bill to become law in Mississippi. Sims, who has a son named Cole with Down syndrome, has been working with State Rep. Lee Yancey since 2019 to make “Cole’s Law” a reality. Sims says the law will prohibit medical providers from denying a person with a disability an organ transplant solely on the basis of their disability. The bill was presented to the Mississippi House of Representatives on Feb. 4. According to Sims, it passed the House 122-0. The bill must now go to the governor before it can be signed into law.

