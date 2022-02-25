Witness says former jail administrator organized Nov. walkout at Raymond Detention Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A November walkout at the Hinds County Detention Center was staged by the former jail director fired by Sheriff Tyree Jones in January, according to testimony the county administrator gave in federal court Friday.

Testimony continued Friday in the evidentiary hearing that will determine whether the Raymond Detention Center is put in federal receivership.

Friday, attorneys for the county called their first witness, County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones.

Jones outlined several steps the county has taken in the last year to improve working conditions at the jail, and also commented on a walkout that occurred at the facility in November.

“There was no inkling there was that amount of discord where the employees were going to walk out,” he told the court. “I asked (Acting Sheriff Marshand) Crisler to investigate it and he said it was orchestrated.”

Judge Carlton Reeves asked who orchestrated the walkout, and Jones said it was “the jail administrator and another young lady whose name I’m not familiar with.”

The jail administrator at the time was Maj. Kathryn Bryan, who came on only months earlier to help the county bring its jail into compliance with a federal consent decree.

For her part, Bryan told WLBT the allegation and a previous allegation she was working with the Department of Justice to become the jail’s compliance coordinator after a takeover are “both patently untrue.”

The county entered into a decree with the U.S. Department of Justice in 2016, in part, to address unconstitutional conditions at the Raymond facility.

Bryan was recommended to the county by the court-appointed monitors put in place to ensure the county’s compliance with the decree and was hired by the board of supervisors last summer.

During her short tenure with the county, she resigned multiple times and in November, helped organize a walkout to protest poor pay for detention officers, Jones told the court.

The protest occurred in November and occurred to raise awareness over low pay, safety concerns, and a lack of appreciation of jail workers.

Afterward, then-Sheriff Crisler said he met with the employees and told them that a 5 percent pay raise was on the way, as was a pay boost in the form of COVID-19 premium pay dollars.

Kenny Wayne Jones had a message for those employees as well, which he shared with the court: “I talked directly to Kat Bryan (and told her) if we have another walkout, they’ll be looking for another place to work.”

The hearing is now nearing the end of its second week before U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves.

The prosecution rested its case Thursday and the county began calling witnesses Friday morning.

County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones

Jones testified on efforts the county had taken during his time as administrator to address staffing issues at the jail.

He said the board of supervisors approved a 5 percent pay raise for detention officers and has begun working on a process to implement twice-monthly pay.

The testimony contradicted what Bryan told the court last week, that she had recommended several initiatives to improve working conditions, including offering bi-weekly pay and direct deposit to detention officers, but the sheriff wasn’t interested.

“The sheriff asked me if all county employees would benefit and I said yes, but it was a jail initiative, and he told me if all county employees benefited, it would not be his responsibility to present it to the board,” she recalled.

Kenny Wayne Jones, though, said the county has been working to implement twice-monthly pay for months.

“We’re looking at a provider and we are working on that now,” he said. “The board of supervisors voted on it three months ago.”

Jones also countered the fact that the county didn’t offer direct deposit telling the court the county does provide it, but only after employees have built up a certain number of hours of leave time.

“We’ve always had direct deposit. From a human resources perspective, in order for us to not pay more when a worker separates from Hinds County, they have to meet (certain) criteria and leave time to qualify,” he said.

Jones could not recall the hours of leave officers would have to build up to qualify for the direct deposit benefit.

Several additional recommendations to improve the quality of life for jail workers were included in a recruitment and retention report completed in January.

He said even if the jail was fully staffed, it would still be an unsafe place for detention officers due to the conditions of the facility.

“If we put enough people down there, we could do better watching and surveilling. (But) even if we had one-to-one, I don’t know if they’d be safe in the current facility,” he said.

The 594-bed facility has suffered from structural issues for years, in part, due to its poor design and construction. A 1994 article from the Clarion-Ledger reported the facility already had electrical and foundation problems.

Monitoring reports have revealed other issues as well, such as doors that don’t lock and lights that don’t work.

Some of that damage has been caused by the detainees themselves, who, on average, spend about 50 days at the jail once they’re taken into custody.

The county administrator said he was unfamiliar with most structural issues at the jail unless a work order came across his desk. He said he does not read the monitor reports submitted to the courts.

Bryan served as administrator from late July until January 31, when her resignation was put into effect by Sheriff Jones.

“She resigned twice in November. She submitted a letter of resignation on November 10 and she sent an email on November 26 threatening to resign on November 29, and later (sent) another email apologizing for acting rashly and that she would not resign,” the sheriff said previously. “She also told me in early January that she wouldn’t be able to work with me.”

According to court records, Byran initially resigned because of a “distinct lack of support” from the sheriff and the administration and because of a “recent directive from the interim sheriff that she found ‘reckless and dangerous.’”

It was unclear what that directive was and court records did not provide additional details.

As for that lack of support, Bryan testified that she used her own money to buy games and other distractions to occupy detainees’ time. She also used her own money to purchase pizzas for inmates as an incentive for taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kenny Wayne Jones countered Byran’s claims, saying the county did everything possible to ensure she had the tools needed to do the job. “We said we were going to give her everything she needed and we did that.”

Jones said his office initially did sign off on her first procurement for the pizzas. However, Jones told the court he wanted to find out how successful the incentive was before he would sign off on a request for more.

He also discussed the county’s efforts to prioritize facility needs but told the court the county had limited financial resources.

“We just don’t have an open checkbook,” he said.

Hinds County this year has a general fund budget of approximately $80.5 million. Of that, $28 million went to the sheriff’s office, and of that $18 million went to the detention center.

“If you look at the total county budget, the sheriff’s budget is about 34 percent of the total budget,” Jones said. “And 60 percent of the sheriff’s budget goes to the detention center.”

