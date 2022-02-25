28 Days of Heart
Two charged with murder after 20-year-old killed while sitting in car in Vicksburg

(L) Christopher Henderson | (R) Jordan Harvey)(Vicksburg Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been arrested after a 20-year-old was killed in Vicksburg.

The crime happened at the end of January on National Street when Reginald Rogers, Jr. was shot multiple times while sitting in the passenger seat of a car.

Christopher Henderson, Jr., 20, of Vicksburg and Jordan Harvey, 19, of Canton, have been charged with murder in the case.

Their bonds have been set at $1,000,000.

