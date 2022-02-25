Two charged with murder after 20-year-old killed while sitting in car in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been arrested after a 20-year-old was killed in Vicksburg.

The crime happened at the end of January on National Street when Reginald Rogers, Jr. was shot multiple times while sitting in the passenger seat of a car.

Christopher Henderson, Jr., 20, of Vicksburg and Jordan Harvey, 19, of Canton, have been charged with murder in the case.

Their bonds have been set at $1,000,000.

