28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Sailor facing court martial in fire that destroyed Navy ship

FILE - Navy Seaman Ryan Sawyer Mays arrives for a hearing at Naval Base San Diego, Monday, Dec....
FILE - Navy Seaman Ryan Sawyer Mays arrives for a hearing at Naval Base San Diego, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in San Diego.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A sailor accused of starting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard will face a court martial for arson, according to charges filed Friday.

Ryan Mays faces two counts in military court for the July 2020 blaze that injured dozens of personnel aboard the amphibious assault ship as the fire burned for five days and sent acrid smoke wafting over San Diego.

It marked one of the worst noncombat warship disasters in recent memory and the vessel had to be scrapped.

Navy prosecutors said at a December hearing that Mays set the fire because he was disgruntled after dropping out of Navy SEAL training. His defense lawyers said there was no physical evidence connecting him to the blaze.

Mays was charged with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel.

A lawyer for Mays did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Eckhoff, 47
Police: Man charged with murder after allegedly shooting customer at Hazlehurst auto shop
Mississippi brothers continue making headway on multi-million dollar cannabis growing facility...
Mississippi brothers continue making headway on multi-million dollar cannabis growing facility in Canton
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Mississippians file lawsuit against JPD’s new roadblock initiative, local attorney weighs in
The creek in Magee with red water
Creek in Magee mysteriously turns red

Latest News

WLBT News at 10 p.m. (2-24-22)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (2-24-22)
FILE - Chairman Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., speaks as U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Joseph...
Oklahoma’s Inhofe confirms he is resigning US Senate seat
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Oslo City Hall was illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in Oslo, Norway, Thursday...
EU agrees to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin and minister in response to Ukraine invasion