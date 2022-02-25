Rep. Thompson issues cybersecurity warning amid Russian attacks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congressman Bennie Thompson issued a cybersecurity warning amid the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world.

In a joint statement with the Congressional Committee on Homeland Security, Thompson said, “This is a time for Americans to be vigilant, particularly in the cyber domain. We urge all Americans to take prudent steps to protect themselves and their businesses online.”

The assault, anticipated for weeks by the U.S. and Western allies and undertaken by Putin in the face of international condemnation and cascading sanctions, amounts to the largest ground war in Europe since World War II.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.