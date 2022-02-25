28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Rep. Thompson issues cybersecurity warning amid Russian attacks

(Source: CNN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congressman Bennie Thompson issued a cybersecurity warning amid the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world.

In a joint statement with the Congressional Committee on Homeland Security, Thompson said, “This is a time for Americans to be vigilant, particularly in the cyber domain. We urge all Americans to take prudent steps to protect themselves and their businesses online.”

The assault, anticipated for weeks by the U.S. and Western allies and undertaken by Putin in the face of international condemnation and cascading sanctions, amounts to the largest ground war in Europe since World War II.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Eckhoff, 47
Police: Man charged with murder after allegedly shooting customer at Hazlehurst auto shop
Mississippi brothers continue making headway on multi-million dollar cannabis growing facility...
Mississippi brothers continue making headway on multi-million dollar cannabis growing facility in Canton
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Mississippians file lawsuit against JPD’s new roadblock initiative, local attorney weighs in
Community shocked, heartbroken after 14-year-old found dead at Hazlehurst intersection
Community shocked, heartbroken after 14-year-old found dead at Hazlehurst intersection

Latest News

WLBT News at 10 p.m. (2-24-22)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (2-24-22)
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: chilly, unsettled pattern continues into weekend ahead
Federal grant expands broadband to over 12K homes in Miss.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: cooler, occasionally wet into upcoming weekend