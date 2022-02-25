Police: Man charged with murder after allegedly shooting customer at Hazlehurst auto shop

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - A 47-year-old has been arrested after a man was shot and killed at a Hazlehurst auto shop around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

According to police, Stanley Eckhoff is charged with murder in the shooting death of 49-year-old Christopher Buie.

It happened on Caldwell Drive at Stanley Tire and Auto.

Police say the two men got into an argument at the store over the repairs made to Buie’s vehicle. That’s when Eckhoff, the owner of Stanley Tire and Auto, allegedly shot Buie once in the neck.

Buie recently celebrated his 49th birthday just last month.

Family members tell us they’re devastated by this tragedy, and they’re leaning on their faith to get them through this tough time.

“This is a time where we really need prayer,” said Nichola Young, Buie’s cousin, “We don’t need any more senseless killings and violence. We need to trust God to handle this. He’s the high judge in this, so we need to trust him and have faith that justice will be served.”

Witnesses provided statements to officers after the shooting and police expect no other arrests at this time.

This comes one day after a 14-year-old was found dead at a Hazlehurst intersection.

