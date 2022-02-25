28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Mother jumps with baby from fatal 3-story apartment fire

Officials say a woman jumped from a third-floor apartment with her baby in her hands, saving her child. (Source: WRAL, Melissa Hinkel, Broadcastify)
By Adam Owens
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) – A grandmother and granddaughter died in a fire at their home in North Carolina early Wednesday morning.

Officials say a woman jumped from a third-floor apartment with her baby in her hands, saving her child.

Surveillance video shows the woman high above the ground with a young baby in her arms as she decides to jump.

“The whole fire just went up the side of the house,” explained neighbor Melissa Henkel. “She got down and tried to get off the top deck. She fell to the second deck and she was holding a baby at the time.”

Firefighters arrived and rescued the woman’s 9-year-old son from the burning condo. His mother said he had burns and inhaled a lot of smoke.

The woman’s daughter and mother were still stuck inside. Neighbors believe the grandmother died trying to save her granddaughter.

A fire investigation found no smoke detectors in the home that burned. Officials say the fire started in the kitchen.

Copyright 2022 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Eckhoff, 47
Police: Man charged with murder after allegedly shooting customer at Hazlehurst auto shop
Mississippi brothers continue making headway on multi-million dollar cannabis growing facility...
Mississippi brothers continue making headway on multi-million dollar cannabis growing facility in Canton
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Mississippians file lawsuit against JPD’s new roadblock initiative, local attorney weighs in
The creek in Magee with red water
Creek in Magee mysteriously turns red

Latest News

WLBT News at 10 p.m. (2-24-22)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (2-24-22)
Today at 11 - WLBT
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is still looking for the person who won big on a lottery...
$50K lottery ticket sold in Madison still unclaimed; will expire soon
Oslo City Hall was illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in Oslo, Norway, Thursday...
EU agrees to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin and minister in response to Ukraine invasion
Sen. Ben Sasse, R - Neb., said Friday that Americans should do 'truth telling' to the Russian...
Sasse: 'Appeasement never works with a (bleep) like Putin'