Lineup announced for Mudbug Music Festival in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mudbug Music Festival is back for its second year along the Mississippi River in Natchez.

This year features two nights of live music and of course crawfish.

This year’s festival is Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 on the Natchez Bluff.

Friday night features music from Bret Michaels, Drive-By truckers and Red & The Revelers.

Saturday night includes Cody Jinks, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Lucinda Williams, The Wild Feathers, and YZ Ealey.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

