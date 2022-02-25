28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Lineup announced for Mudbug Music Festival in Natchez

Bret Michaels
Bret Michaels(MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mudbug Music Festival is back for its second year along the Mississippi River in Natchez.

This year features two nights of live music and of course crawfish.

This year’s festival is Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 on the Natchez Bluff.

Friday night features music from Bret Michaels, Drive-By truckers and Red & The Revelers.

Saturday night includes Cody Jinks, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Lucinda Williams, The Wild Feathers, and YZ Ealey.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Eckhoff, 47
Police: Man charged with murder after allegedly shooting customer at Hazlehurst auto shop
Mississippi brothers continue making headway on multi-million dollar cannabis growing facility...
Mississippi brothers continue making headway on multi-million dollar cannabis growing facility in Canton
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Mississippians file lawsuit against JPD’s new roadblock initiative, local attorney weighs in
The creek in Magee with red water
Creek in Magee mysteriously turns red

Latest News

The award winning author is working on television and movie projects.
Jackson’s own Angie Thomas is enjoying the success of her books and movie deals
The only woman officially drafted by the NBA was from Mississippi: what her life and death gave...
The only woman officially drafted by the NBA was from Miss.: what her life and death gave birth to
Whiskey Myers
Whiskey Myers coming to Brandon Amphitheater
‘I want to make people proud’: Oscar-nominated actress from Miss. is praying for a win