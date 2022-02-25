Jackson City Council to consider ratifying emergency waste contract Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A proposed one-year emergency trash hauling contract is expected to cost the city nearly $9.7 million.

Tuesday, the council is expected to consider a motion to ratify the mayor’s proposal to enter into a waste-hauling contract with Richard’s Disposal.

The vote will come less than a week after the council voted to strike References to the company in an emergency declaration.

Thursday, the council voted to extend the mayor’s state of emergency over garbage pickups but removed a line from the order referencing his hire of Richard’s.

The line was replaced with language saying the city would keep on the current trash contractor.

If the Richard’s contract is ratified, the firm would charge Jackson $15 per house per month, based on a house count of 53,869 homes.

The contract would run from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023, and would cost just under $9.7 million.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba signed the agreement on Feb. 17, more than two weeks after the council voted a second time to reject bringing on Richard’s for a six-year, $50 million contract.

The one-year deal would require Richard’s to pick up curbside trash twice a week. Contractors also would be required to remove up to two bulk items and all “containerized” yard debris and up to two cubic yards of “uncontainerized” yard debris from homes once a week.

Richard’s, which is based in New Orleans, also would be required to maintain an office and service facilities that people could call without charge by telephone. The office would have to be staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The contract does not call for residents to have 96-gallon carts, which would have been required for most homeowners under the proposal twice turned down by the council.

A copy of the agreement is included in the council packet for the Tuesday, March 1 meeting.

Included with it is Richard’s Equal Business Opportunity (EBO) Plan, which shows the minority and female-owned firms that would be working as subcontractors.

These include Expert Professional Solutions Inc., or XPS, H&P Construction and Consulting, and Cascade Engineering. XPS would provide information technology services, while H&P would provide consulting work. It was unclear what work Cascade would provide. The Grand Rapids-based firm was supposed to provide trash carts under Richard’s previous contract.

No additional subcontractors were listed.

Currently, trash in the city is collected by Waste Management.

Jackson entered into a six-month emergency contract with Waste Management last September after talks to bring on a new long-term waste-hauling agreement fell through. That contract, which increased to $15 per house per month after the first month, expires on March 31.

The council is slated to meet Tuesday, March 1, at Jackson City Hall. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m.

A copy of the council agenda and packet for that meeting is shown below.

