First Alert Forecast: cooler, occasionally wet into upcoming weekend

FRIDAY: In the wake of our front slipping southward – expect temperatures to finally get back onto equal footing. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few opportunities for showers; temperatures will gradually rebound into the upper 40s and lower 50s through the afternoon hours. We’ll stay cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: We aren’t done yet with our residual boundary – it will help to kick up yet another round of rain through the weekend as another system treks along it late Saturday into Sunday. Expect highs ranging from the upper 40s to lower 50s north to the upper 50s to near 60 south Saturday ahead of the rain opportunity. Rain coverage expands overnight into early Sunday – amid clouds, we’ll manage lower to middle 50s Sunday as the system exits to the east through the morning hours. Skies finally clear overnight Sunday into Monday, allowing for temperatures to drop into the 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll trend quiet and warmer through much of next week across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect highs in the 60s again by Lundi Gras, in the upper 60s to near 70 for Mardi Gras and lower 70s for Ash Wednesday. We’ll continue to warm to near 80 by week’s end with a risk for a few showers returning by late Friday into Saturday.

