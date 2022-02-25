28 Days of Heart
First Alert Forecast: cold & wet at times over the weekend before nicer weather returns into next week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cold, blustery, and cloudy conditions will be around this afternoon across central and southwest MS in the wake of a cold front. You will need a coat getting out the door today with temperatures expected to only manage the upper 40s and lower 50s. There might be a few sprinkles from time to time over the next few hours, but we aren’t expecting to see much rain going through the rest of the day. Mainly cloudy skies will remain in place into the overnight hours with lows forecast to bottom out near 40.

Wintry-like temperatures and chances for rain are expected to continue over the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature highs in the 50s and mostly cloudy skies. There could be occasional showers around during the day Saturday, but better chances more widespread rain looks to arrive Saturday night and into Sunday. The umbrella will likely be needed getting out for church or breakfast Sunday morning! Rain chances will gradually taper off through the day Sunday as we dry out towards the end of the weekend.

Our weather will turn much nicer by next week for the last day of February on Monday with temperatures rebounding back to the middle 60s with sunny skies. It will get even warmer out to kick off the first days of March with highs back in the 70s by mid-week.

