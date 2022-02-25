Fire department applicants share passion for saving lives and building bonds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scenes of raging fires have dominated the news in recent weeks.

The men and women battling those blazes in the Capital City could soon get much need reinforcements. JFD applicants are hoping to make the next recruit class to join firefighters on the front lines.

While Jackson fire fighters were battling the third recent abandoned structure fire, there were others passionate about joining their ranks.

“I just want it to mean something, a purpose,” said Talous Freeman.

The Bolton resident is applying to be a recruit for the next class with the Jackson Fire Department. The 28-year-old said he’s ready for the challenge, weeks of rigorous training and becoming a part of a brotherhood.

“You just be there for each other, going through those trials and tribulations, going through those buildings, going through those doors, going through those steps and you’re going to come out on top. Keep God first and everything else will fall in place,” said Freeman.

Wednesday applicants met with JFD personnel at the Sykes Community Center to learn more about the career opportunity and requirements. Recruits must undergo eight to ten weeks of training at the academy.

“It has been a lifelong dream. So when I heard about the opportunity to apply, I took it,” said Hilliard Lackey.

Lackey, 19, said he grew up hanging out at Fire Station 21 as a kid and wants to earn the uniform.

“It gives you a sense of fulfillment helping people that could potentially be the worst day of their life, whether it be a car accident or their house on fire, things like that. I want to be the person to come,” said Lackey.

A recruit class began in January with 17. It’s down to 14.

“We’re continually hiring people because we have people who are retiring, the attrition to other different areas,” said Jackson Fire Department Chief Willie Owens. “So we’re just trying to make sure that we keep our numbers up so that we can keep the people protected in the City of Jackson.”

The chief said 25 to 30 more firefighters are needed. The department currently has 320.

“We want some good people,” added Owens. “We want people that are really really passionate.”

To learn how to apply for recruit and certified firefighter positions, go to www.jacksonms.gov. Click “Apply” for City Jobs, go to Employment Applications and look for Firefighter I Trainee or Firefighter II for Certified firefighters.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.