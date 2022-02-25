Federal grant expands broadband to over 12K homes in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced Friday it has awarded $32.7 million to expand broadband in Mississippi.

The award will fund about a dozen projects to serve 12,487 households across 10 counties.

The Department of Commerce awarded a total of 13 grants as part of the Broadband Infrastructure Program.

These grants, totaling more than $277 million, will be used to connect more than 133,000 unserved households.

In total, the grants were awarded to 12 states and one territory: Georgia, Guam, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and West Virginia.

“This announcement is great news for Mississippi,” Sen. Roger Wicker said. “I look forward to working with the NTIA, other federal agencies, and those in Mississippi to expand broadband access to every unserved household in our state.”

