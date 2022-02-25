Consider This: Fighting Jackson Crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - To Chief Davis and the Jackson Police Department. Don’t stop your checkpoint strategy. Keep it up.

The Tickets, Arrests, and Tow (TAT) initiative is working. Don’t let the ACLU or social media wannabe stars deter your efforts.

I would bet good money that most Jacksonians are very appreciative of your actions. If some people are against your checkpoints to help fight crime… maybe it’s because they are guilty of something.

Ignore them.

Another crime fighting effort underway in the Capital City is the installation of security cameras across the city, tying them into the Real Time Command Center.

There are plans to have 35 cameras installed in the Belhaven neighborhood. We plan to install a quad-camera near the WLBT studios and feed our extensive security camera network into the Command Center.

If you’re a business owner in Jackson, I challenge you to do the same thing. If you want more info, please email considerthis@wlbt.com and I will send you the contact information.

Now the city needs to do its part. Crime is the number one issue facing Jackson, but the Real Time Command Center is not fully staffed.

Before the city starts hiring Neighborhood Liaisons or other non-essential workers, it needs to fully staff the Command Center. No one is working overnight – which makes absolutely no sense – and city leaders need to find the funds to have around the clock personnel.

In summary… the city needs to continue with the TAT checkpoints, getting more criminals off the streets and it needs to fully staff the Real Time Command Center immediately.

