Community center to host job fair for housekeeping, floor technician positions

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a part-time or full-time job, Hospital Housekeeping Systems is partnering with Jobs for Jacksonians to host a fair from 9 a.m. to Noon, Wednesday, March 2.

Recruiters are hiring candidates for the following positions:

  • Housekeeping
  • Floor Technician

Starting wages range from $12 to $14 per hour.

Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding by local guidelines to ensure the safety of prospective applicants.

Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

The Sykes Community Center is located at 520 Sykes Road.

