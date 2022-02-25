JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a part-time or full-time job, Hospital Housekeeping Systems is partnering with Jobs for Jacksonians to host a fair from 9 a.m. to Noon, Wednesday, March 2.

Recruiters are hiring candidates for the following positions:

Housekeeping

Floor Technician

Starting wages range from $12 to $14 per hour.

Due to COVID-19, the event will be abiding by local guidelines to ensure the safety of prospective applicants.

Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

The Sykes Community Center is located at 520 Sykes Road.

Community center to host job fair for housekeeping, floor technician positions (Jobs for Jacksonians)

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.