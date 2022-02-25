Brookhaven thief makes off with $8K worth of cigarettes
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven Police Department is looking for someone who stole two trash bags full of cigarettes.
Police say a man broke into McLane Southern, a distribution center, during the early morning hours on Sunday, February 20.
The man climbed in through the bottom of a bay door and entered a caged area full of merchandise.
He then walked out with two trash bags full of Newport cigarettes, valued at about $8,000.
If you have any information on this theft, call police at 601-833-2424.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.