Brookhaven thief makes off with $8K worth of cigarettes

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven Police Department is looking for someone who stole two trash bags full of cigarettes.

Police say a man broke into McLane Southern, a distribution center, during the early morning hours on Sunday, February 20.

The man climbed in through the bottom of a bay door and entered a caged area full of merchandise.

He then walked out with two trash bags full of Newport cigarettes, valued at about $8,000.

If you have any information on this theft, call police at 601-833-2424.

The Brookhaven Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the subject in this video. This subject was... Posted by Brookhaven Police Department on Friday, February 25, 2022

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.