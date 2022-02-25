28 Days of Heart
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Brookhaven thief makes off with $8K worth of cigarettes

Surveillance footage of the thief.
Surveillance footage of the thief.(Brookhaven PD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Brookhaven Police Department is looking for someone who stole two trash bags full of cigarettes.

Police say a man broke into McLane Southern, a distribution center, during the early morning hours on Sunday, February 20.

The man climbed in through the bottom of a bay door and entered a caged area full of merchandise.

He then walked out with two trash bags full of Newport cigarettes, valued at about $8,000.

If you have any information on this theft, call police at 601-833-2424.

The Brookhaven Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the subject in this video. This subject was...

Posted by Brookhaven Police Department on Friday, February 25, 2022

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Eckhoff, 47
Police: Man charged with murder after allegedly shooting customer at Hazlehurst auto shop
Mississippi brothers continue making headway on multi-million dollar cannabis growing facility...
Mississippi brothers continue making headway on multi-million dollar cannabis growing facility in Canton
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
Mississippians file lawsuit against JPD’s new roadblock initiative, local attorney weighs in
The creek in Magee with red water
Creek in Magee mysteriously turns red

Latest News

WLBT News at 10 p.m. (2-24-22)
WLBT News at 10 p.m. (2-24-22)
Community center to host job fair for housekeeping, floor technician positions
Community center to host job fair for housekeeping, floor technician positions
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is still looking for the person who won big on a lottery...
$50K lottery ticket sold in Madison still unclaimed; will expire soon
If you missed a few of the most important headlines, here are the top stories from our website...
WLBT’s things to know 2/25/22: Ukraine latest, Hazlehurst shooting, 2-year-old death in Pike Co., Cole’s Law clears Senate