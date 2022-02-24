WLBT’s things to know 2/24/22: Russia attacks Ukraine, MDOC investigation, Fresh South Jackson water, Cannabis facility in Canton

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines, here are the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Russia attacks Ukraine; peace in Europe ‘shattered’

Wreckage is seen in Ukraine after Russia launched missile attacks on Thursday. (Source: Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs/CNN)

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world. In unleashing Moscow’s most aggressive action since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, President Vladimir Putin deflected global condemnation and cascading new sanctions — and chillingly referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal. He threatened any foreign country attempting to interfere with “consequences you have never seen.” Read the full story here.

2. Over 12 MDOC officers under investigation after inmate escape

Michael Wilson (MDOC)

More than a dozen state corrections officers are under investigation in the aftermath of the escape by the convicted murderer known as “Pretty Boy Floyd.” According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, no one has been disciplined or fired yet, but some employees are on leave. Michael Wilson escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County on February 12th. They say his risk classification had somehow been lowered, enabling him to leave the maximum-security area and making it easier to get out. Wilson was captured three days later on the Coast and is now back behind bars, serving his original life sentence for murders in Biloxi and Gulfport. He also faces additional charges for his escape. He had previously gotten out of the state prison in Leakesville in 2018.

3. New water box located in South Jackson will help provide fresh, clean water to the Capital City

New water box located in South Jackson will help provide fresh, clean water to the Capital City (WLBT)

Water woes continue to plague the Capital City. Whether it’s people not having water due to issues at the treatment plant, or a boil water notice being issued because it may be contaminated. Time and time again residents have voiced their frustrations over the issues. However, 501CThree and the People’s Advocacy Institute have now partnered together to make sure residents will have access to clean drinkable water at all times. It’s all due to a portable Water Box that has been installed at the Sykes Community Center.

4. Mississippi brothers continue making progress on multi-million dollar cannabis growing facility in Canton

Mississippi brothers continue making headway on multi-million dollar cannabis growing facility in Canton (WLBT)

A pair of Mississippi brothers continue making progress on a multi-million dollar cannabis growing facility in Canton. The founder of Kudzu Cannabis, Jared Kobs, took a risk when he purchased the twenty-two acres in Madison County before medical marijuana was even signed into law. “We did take a little chance and a little bit of a risk to try and get out in front of everybody, but we wanted to be rolling,” he said. Now that it’s been legalized, the Magnolia State native is looking to be among the first to have product hit the shelves. “It’s very important that Mississippi is not last on this,” he said. “It’s going to bring great revenues and great jobs to the state.” Read the full story here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.