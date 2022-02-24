28 Days of Heart
Warren Co. Jail inmate dies after experiencing ‘medical emergency’

Jail cell
Jail cell(KPTV)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate at the Warren County Jail died Wednesday after being rushed to the hospital the day before for a “medical emergency.”

According to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate was transported to the River Region Emergency Department Tuesday and then was transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where he died on Feb. 23.

The case has been referred to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for further review. The county also is awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death, Sheriff Warren Pace said.

“The inmate’s family will remain in our prayers.”

The inmate’s name was not released.

