Thursday Night Weather Forecast

A few showers possible, then turning cooler overnight
If you missed a few of the most important headlines, here are the top stories from our website...
If you missed a few of the most important headlines, here are the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite the widespread in temperatures across our area today, things will cool down for all of us overnight and likely stay that way through this weekend. The front is that is stationary this evening will start dropping south tonight and bring temperatures into the 40s for all of us Friday morning. A few showers are possible overnight, but no severe weather is expected.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. No severe weather is likely. Highs will be in the 50s and lows will be in the 30s. Warmer weather returns Tuesday and beyond next week. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s with relatively dry weather.

Average high this time of year is 64 and the average low is 42. Sunrise is 6:33am and the sunset is 5:54pm.

